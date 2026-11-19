A referendum thousands of miles away from my home in Germany almost took away my aspiration.

If I were just a year younger, it would have.

I looked around the world for where to go to university, at the environment, the lecturers, and who my peers would be, and decided on the University of Stirling. I could access home fees, but if I had been born a year later, I wouldn’t have been able to. I remember the day of the Brexit vote, and my fear that I would never be able to study in the UK.

Home fees for EU students might be coming back. Tomorrow, at the UK-EU summit, we know it will be up for discussion. Prospective students in the UK and EU will be watching closely, hoping they may get the same opportunity I was lucky enough to get.

University is a place where ideas are shared, opinions expanded, and friendships are made. International students are essential to our communities. Research shows that the more diversity you’re surrounded by, the more critical a thinker and the better a person you become.

But recently studying in the UK from abroad has become reserved only for those who can afford it. No one should ever be priced out of education. And we are all suffering as a consequence.

Rebuilding educational ties with Europe is valuable in its own right, not just because it might secure advantages for British industry.

It is learning about the political systems of Europe, not in the classroom but by walking the halls of their democracies. It is learning about climate change through a conversation in a seminar with a peer who has experienced the impacts first-hand. It is learning different medical techniques abroad and bringing that experience back to our NHS.

It is also the opportunities for hundreds of thousands of the next generation to study alongside world leading academics; it is the expansion of horizons, the friendships along the way, and the experiences we bring back home. It is an investment in our communities, our countries, and our continent's future.

At the National Union of Students, we welcome home fees for our EU peers. This is an investment in all young people, UK and EU. I learned as much from my peers as I did in the classroom and the friendships and connections I have now across Europe are more important than ever in an increasingly connected world. A more accessible education system is always better for everyone.

Our world-leading higher education system in the UK is crumbling, and universities urgently need funding. They too are missing international students from our campuses and want to warmly welcome them back. But this cannot just be a negotiation point to be funded as part of a trade deal, the Government needs to demonstrate that they value our higher education system as much as they say they do.

UK students weren’t old enough to have a say in the Brexit debate but are living with the consequences of that decision. Last year, we saw Erasmus+ warmly welcomed back by the student community, as I am sure this policy would be too. It is consistently clear that young people want to see closer ties with Europe – and encouraging that our politicians finally agree.

For too long, young people have felt like an afterthought in political conversations. Has that finally changed?

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Justine Pédussel is NUS Scotland President.

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