A British surfer with 'minimal experience' has died off the Australian coast after his board snapped in 80mph winds

Emergency services were called to Frankston Beach in Melbourne's southeast at around 5pm on Wednesday after the man got into trouble while "learning to surf" in rough seas.

His 43-year-old friend had jumped in the water to save him but also got into difficulty in the "treacherous conditions".

A police helicopter managed to pull both men back to shore, but they could not be revived.

Neither man has yet to be formally identified, as police work to contact their next of kin.

Inspector Melissa Nixon said Wednesday's conditions were "not appropriate to be in the water surfing, whether you're experienced or not".

"It appears he may have only been learning to surf," she added.

"His friend obviously thought he was in distress and jumped in to help him.

"Do not go swimming or surfing in conditions like this when we know that it's going to be treacherous conditions.

"You put yourself at risk. You put people that jump in to help you at risk. You put the emergency services at risk."

A police tactical operator, who saved both men from the ocean, was taken to hospital with minor injuries following the incident.