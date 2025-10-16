Stephen Kinnock has insisted the government has now instructed lawyers to start legal proceedings after the firm linked to the Tory peer failed to pay by deadline

By Danielle de Wolfe

A Labour minister has vowed to 'get British taxpayers' money back' after a firm linked to peer Michelle Mone failed to pay-up after being sued over sub-standard PPE.

Stephen Kinnock, Minister of State for Care, told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast that Baroness Mone "should not be in the House of Lords" any longer, calling on Tory leader Kemi Badenoch to take action. Wednesday marked deadline day for the lingerie entrepreneur, after a firm she was linked to was ordered to repay £122m for supplying defective PPE at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) successfully sued PPE Medpro, a consortium led by Lady Mone's husband Doug Barrowman, earlier this year over claims it breached a deal for 25 million surgical gowns during the coronavirus pandemic. But despite mounting pressure, the firm failed to pay up by the stated deadline. "She should not be in the House of Lords... it's up to the Leader of the Opposition and the Conservative Whips to deal with that issue," Mr Kinnock told LBC on Thursday.

File photo dated 21/06/17 of Baroness Michelle Mone ahead of the State Opening of Parliament by Queen Elizabeth II, in the House of Lords. Picture: Alamy

"My message to her today is our lawyers have been instructed and we are coming after her with everything that we have got," he continued. "And we will get the British taxpayers money back." Lady Justice Cockerill ruled earlier this month that the company had breached the contract as the gowns were not sterile, and ordered it to pay back £121,999,219.20 by 4pm on Wednesday 15 October. However, despite widespread attention, PPE Medpro has not met the deadline to pay back the funds, the Health Secretary told LBC on Wednesday. It comes a day after it was confirmed that her last remaining company, MGM Media, had been dissolved, leaving her with no firms operating in her portfolio. The Tory peer insisted in recent days she had been victimised by the government, penning a letter to the PM. It comes as former Tory Chancellor, Nadhim Zahawi, branded Mone's actions "disgraceful".