Marcus Fakana, 19, from Tottenham, died just three months after receiving a royal pardon

Marcus Fakana. Picture: Detained in Dubai

By Danielle de Wolfe

A British teenager who was locked up in Dubai after having a 'holiday romance' with a UK tourist has died in a horror crash after the car failed to stop for police.

Marcus Fakana, 19, of Tottenham, north London, died shortly before 1am on Friday following a police pursuit lasting just 60 seconds. The teenager is believed to have been a passenger in the vehicle that was involved in a "road traffic collision with another vehicle" after failing to stop after being blue-lighted by the Metropolitan Police. His death comes just months after the teenager was freed in Dubai after receiving a royal pardon from Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. While on holiday at a luxury resort, Marcus was accused of having sex with a girl who was one month away from turning 18, with the girl's mother reporting the relationship to authorities following her return to the UK.

UK Protesters march to Downing Street, calling on the UK government to show greater support for Marcus Fakana after he was sentenced to one year in prison in Dubai. Picture: Alamy

In Dubai, sex with anyone under the age of 18 is a criminal offence. On Saturday, officers said the force "temporarily lost sight of the vehicle" after pursuing it for around 60 seconds, before spotting the vehicle had been involved in a dramatic smash with another car at The Roundway. Marcus was found seriously injured in the vehicle and received first aid treatment at the scene. He died shortly after in hospital. "Officers provided immediate first aid prior to the arrival of the London Ambulance Service and London’s air ambulance," the Met said in a statement. "The passenger, a man aged 19, had significant injuries. 'He was taken to hospital where, despite the best efforts of emergency services and medical staff, he died a short time later. His next of kin have been informed."

Justice For Marcus, Protest March and Rally from Parliament Square to the Foreign and Commonwealth Office. Picture: Alamy