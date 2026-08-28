A British teenage boy has drowned during a family holiday to Switzerland while trying to swim to shore.

The 17-year-old had been attempting to swim to shore from an island in the middle of Lake Cauma.

The young man had been visiting the famous alpine lake with his family when tragedy struck.

He got into difficulty at around 5.45pm on Thursday, Graubünden Cantonal Police said.

The boy was swimming to the sunbathing area when onlookers noticed him go under.

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