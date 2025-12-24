A 13-year-old British boy who is said to have been stabbed to death in Portugal has been named as Alfie Hallett.

Sport Club Operario de Cem Soldos’s basketball team in Tomar has paid tribute to him, saying he will “always be in our hearts”.

The child has been named by UK media outlets as Alfie Hallett.

The boy’s mother was found by authorities with signs of having been “restrained and assaulted” and was taken to hospital, the force said.

The teenager, identified by local media as a British national, was allegedly attacked by his mother’s former partner – a convicted killer – on Tuesday morning in Casais, Tomar, according to the country’s Judicial Police.

In a post on Facebook on Tuesday, which has been translated, the club said: “Our athlete Alfie passed away today aged 13.

“Played his last game Saturday, played so well seemed like he knew it was his last game.

“We want to tell you how much we love you and that you will always be in our hearts.

“Rest in peace.”

Portuguese police said the GNR (National Republican Guard) responded to the incident after receiving an alert about what appeared to be a domestic violence situation.

“Both the alleged assailant and the minor presented several injuries caused by a bladed weapon but, despite vital signs still being detectable, death was declared at the scene moments later,” police said.

“Inside the house, there was a strong smell of gas which, moments later, resulted in an explosion that injured one of the GNR officers.

“The alleged perpetrator had already served a prison sentence for aggravated homicide, and the family had been flagged following domestic violence cases registered in 2022 and 2023.”

The Foreign Office has been contacted for comment.

A spokesperson said earlier that the department has not been approached for consular assistance, adding: “We are in contact with the local authorities following an incident in Portugal, and stand ready to provide consular support.”