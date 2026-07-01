Katie Swan is the only British woman into round two of the Wimbledon singles draw, beating Irina-Camelia Begu in two sets to advance on Tuesday.

Swan, 27, halted the exodus of home players at the All England Club after former semi-finalist Cameron Norrie, 30, lost to world number 144 Michael Zheng in the first round on Monday.

Britain's hopes of a singles win at Wimbledon had already been dashed when Jack Draper followed Emma Raducanu in withdrawing before the tennis had even started.

British number two Draper, 24, revealed he has suffered a recurrence of his arm injury and was forced to withdraw on the eve of the tournament.

It came just one day after British number one woman Raducanu also withdrew from the tournament with an injury, the 23-year-old writing on Instagram that a niggle had developed into a stress fracture.

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