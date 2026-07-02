All four Brits left in Wimbledon singles play today
The full list of men's and women's singles players competing in Wimbledon this fortnight - and if they are still in the main draw
The four final British players left in the 2026 Wimbledon singles draw are all in action on Thursday.
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Jan Choinski, Arthur Fery, and Jacob Fearnley will all play on Thursday, day four of the tournament, in their second-round matches.
Katie Swan is the only British woman into round two, after beating Irina-Camelia Begu in two sets to advance on Tuesday.
Swan, 27, halted the exodus of home players at the All England Club after former semi-finalist Cameron Norrie, 30, lost to world number 144 Michael Zheng in the first round on Monday.
Britain's hopes of a singles win at Wimbledon had already been dashed when Jack Draper followed Emma Raducanu in withdrawing before the tennis had even started.
British number two Draper, 24, revealed he has suffered a recurrence of his arm injury and was forced to withdraw on the eve of the tournament.
It came just one day after British number one woman Raducanu also withdrew from the tournament with an injury, the 23-year-old writing on Instagram that a niggle had developed into a stress fracture.
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PA tennis reporter Eleanor Crooks said: "There is no doubting the quality and potential of Draper and Raducanu, but their physical fragility threatens to prevent them ever fulfilling that.
"Raducanu faces several weeks on the sidelines, with the US Open at the end of August appearing hugely unlikely, along with the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in China the following month.
"The former US Open champion must hope she has not made the problem significantly worse by attempting to push through for Wimbledon, with Raducanu admitting she was taking a risk.
"As well as more rehab for Draper, meanwhile, he must resolve his coaching situation after agreeing to work with Murray and former mentor James Trotman over the grass-court season."
Here are the British players who will play in the singles tournaments at Wimbledon.
All the British players still in the men's singles
Three British men won their first-round games at Wimbledon. They are:
- Jan Choinski (World No. 100)
- Arthur Fery (World No. 114)
- Jacob Fearnley (World No. 130)
British players in the women's singles
The only female player left is:
- Katie Swan (World No. 379)