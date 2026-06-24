A British toddler has died after drowning in a hotel pool while on a family holiday in the Canary Islands.

After several days fighting for her life in the hospital, the one-year-old passed away surrounded by loved ones overnight.

The toddler is thought to be the seventh child to drown in Spain in just the past week.

She was found floating in the water at around 10am on June 15 at an apartment block in Lajares, in the north of Fuerteventura.

She went into cardiac arrest and needed to be revived at the scene after being pulled to safety.

The toddler was airlifted to Materno Infantil University Hospital on the island of Gran Canaria in a critical condition.

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