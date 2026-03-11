The man remains in police custody and is being assisted by the campaign group Detained in Dubai

Smoke rises after an Iranian drone attack in the port area of Dubai on March 1. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

A British national holidaying in Dubai has reportedly been arrested for filming Iranian missiles.

The 60-year-old man was taken into custody on Monday and is currently being detained at a police station in the Bur Dubai area. It is understood that the man was seen allegedly filming missiles at the time of his arrest. It is not known if footage was shared on social media, but UAE officials have warned tourists and residents that they could face prison for posting material about the Middle East conflict.

If charged under the state's strict cybercrime laws, the man could face two years in prison or a fine. If the accusations relate to national security, he could face a longer jail term. The man has so far not been charged. Radha Stirling, the chief executive of campaign group Detained in Dubai, confirmed she was assisting the man's family on Tuesday. Ms Stirling told The Telegraph: "Authorities have given these warnings, but when you’re there and everyone else seems to be sharing these photos, a lot of people are just going to forget or get caught up in everything. "Everyone’s got their phone and their camera out. People are just being a bit negligent. They don’t understand that it’s very serious, that they could go to prison there."

Flares from flying missiles are pictured over Dubai on February 28. Picture: Alamy