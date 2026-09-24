The woman complained about having to pay £9 for two drinks.

A woman has sparked backlash after complaining about prices at Auschwitz's cafe in a TikTok review. Picture: TikTok/Getty

By Jacob Paul

A British tourist is facing a wave of online backlash after complaining about the prices at the Auschwitz cafe in a scathing TikTok review.

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Lynne, who posts on TikTok under the name FreeSpirit666, has been slammed for her “poorly judged” review which has since been viewed more than four million times on the social media platform. In the video, titled prices at Auschwitz, she complained that she and her daughter forked out £9 for a strawberry smoothie which tasted “very watered down”, and a small bottle of lemonade which tasted a “bit like Dettol” and “toilet cleaner – or something like that … pine”. She added: “Very expensive… But the taxi from the station to here, which saved us a 25 minute walk, was £1.20. That was a bargain.” “So when you come to Auschwitz, bring some food and drink, although you do get frisked at the door. We bought some — I wonder if it will go in the bin. We’ll let you know.”” Lynn continued. Read more: BBQ restaurant blasts 'food reviewer' who offered to visit - but wanted to charge them £169 for the privilege Read more: Auschwitz survivor and stepsister of Anne Frank, Eva Schloss, dies aged 96