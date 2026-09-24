'It tastes like toilet cleaner': British tourist sparks backlash over 'poorly judged' review of Auschwitz cafe
The woman complained about having to pay £9 for two drinks.
Enjoy your favourite LBC shows with ad-free Catch Up, weekly competition entries and an exclusive newsletter. Subscribe to LBC Catch Up Plus from £4.99 a month
A British tourist is facing a wave of online backlash after complaining about the prices at the Auschwitz cafe in a scathing TikTok review.
Listen to this article
Lynne, who posts on TikTok under the name FreeSpirit666, has been slammed for her “poorly judged” review which has since been viewed more than four million times on the social media platform.
In the video, titled prices at Auschwitz, she complained that she and her daughter forked out £9 for a strawberry smoothie which tasted “very watered down”, and a small bottle of lemonade which tasted a “bit like Dettol” and “toilet cleaner – or something like that … pine”.
She added: “Very expensive… But the taxi from the station to here, which saved us a 25 minute walk, was £1.20. That was a bargain.”
“So when you come to Auschwitz, bring some food and drink, although you do get frisked at the door. We bought some — I wonder if it will go in the bin. We’ll let you know.”” Lynn continued.
Read more: BBQ restaurant blasts 'food reviewer' who offered to visit - but wanted to charge them £169 for the privilege
Read more: Auschwitz survivor and stepsister of Anne Frank, Eva Schloss, dies aged 96
She also took aim at the lack of milk alternatives, saying: “We fancied a coffee because we were early but they don’t do decaf or any milk other than real milk — so we gave that a miss.”
Her remarks have spared furious backlash online, with TikTok users flooding the comment section to criticise the review.
“You should be ashamed to even post this,” one user wrote.
Many mocked her for complaining at the site of a former Nazi death camp where one of the worst human tragedies in history occurred.
“I’m so sorry for your terrible experience. That must be the worst thing that has ever happened there. You poor darlings,” one commenter mocked.
“This can’t be real…poorly judged satire surely,” wrote another.
“Let’s not forget where we are. This is a concentration camp where thousands died, not a 5 star restaurant experience,” a third added.
Hitting back at the reviewer, a spokesman for the Auschwitz-Birkenau Museum said the cafe was outside the visitor services centre and operated by an external provider, with prices clearly indicated.
“For us, the essential point remains that people come to the Auschwitz Memorial to learn about the history of the German Nazi concentration and extermination camp, to confront the fate of its victims and to commemorate them,” he said.
At least 1.1 million people were murdered at Auschwitz in Poland between 1940 and 1945, the largest concentration camp operated by the Nazis during WWII.