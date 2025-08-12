British tourist speaks out after being 'drugged and robbed' by trio of women on Rio beach in £16,000 theft
A British tourist who was left unconscious on a Brazilian beach after being drugged and robbed by three women has stated he has had "enough of this country".
The 21-year-old was speaking out for the first time since he was seen on video collapsing into the sand of Rio De Janeiro's Ipanema Beach in the early hours of August 8.
The engineering student had been knocked out after drinking a caipirinha cocktail - offered to him by a woman at a beach bar - that was laced with sedatives.
By the time the Brit woke up in the emergency room, his phone was gone and more than £16,000 had been taken from his bank accounts.
Recounting the horrific ordeal, he told Brazilian media outlet G1: "I took one, two sips and then nothing.
"Maybe I’ll come back one day but for now I think it’s enough of this country."
The victim was on holiday in the South American country with a British friend to celebrate the graduation of another student friend when they met the woman at a samba dance.
Having introduced herself, the trio continued drinking at a local bar in the Rio neighbourhood of Lapa, where she offered them both the spiked cocktails.
After finishing the toxic drinks, the pair agreed to get into a taxi to Ipanema with the woman, but soon found themselves stumbling along the famous beachfront before collapsing face-first into the sand.
Moments before their collapse, three female suspects were seen running along the street and jumping into another taxi before quickly leaving the area.
The other victim also spoke to Brazilian media and revealed he threw his mobile phone into the sand to try and prevent the thieves from accessing his banking apps.
"I must have realised what was going on and threw my phone," he told G1.
The pair thanked a teenage delivery man for calling an ambulance and helping police catch the alleged culprits.
The good Samaritan, who also filmed the shocking ordeal, told Brazilian TV: "He [the first victim]was unresponsive. He was drooling.
"His eye was open. His face was in the sand. I called the emergency services and they confirmed police and an ambulance were on their way.”
The three women seen fleeing the scene - Amanda Couto Deloca, 23; Mayara Katelyn Americo da Silva, 26; and Raiane Campos de Oliveira, 27 - have now been arrested by police.
Investigators say the women are sex workers who target tourists in the city.
De Oliveira had previously served six months of a six-year prison sentence for drugging and robbing another British tourist in 2023.
She was released after having her conviction overturned last month by appeal court judges.
Police chief Patricia Alemany said: "She [De Oliveira] had just left prison and had been in jail twice before. She has been arrested in the past for similar crimes to the one she is now accused of, as well as threats and participating in a criminal organisation."
Police believe the trio had been helped in carrying out the crime and quizzed the taxi driver who took the women and the two British tourists to Ipanema.
Ms Alemany said CCTV images from the area had been requested so investigators could try and identify possible accomplices.
Toxicology tests had also been ordered to establish what drugs had been used to spike the two Brits.