By Frankie Elliott

A British tourist who was left unconscious on a Brazilian beach after being drugged and robbed by three women has stated he has had "enough of this country".

The 21-year-old was speaking out for the first time since he was seen on video collapsing into the sand of Rio De Janeiro's Ipanema Beach in the early hours of August 8. The engineering student had been knocked out after drinking a caipirinha cocktail - offered to him by a woman at a beach bar - that was laced with sedatives. By the time the Brit woke up in the emergency room, his phone was gone and more than £16,000 had been taken from his bank accounts. Recounting the horrific ordeal, he told Brazilian media outlet G1: "I took one, two sips and then nothing. Read more: US 'hitwoman' in a niqab disguise guilty of botched revenge plot murder bid Read more: 'Trump Burger' restaurant owner facing deportation after allegedly overstaying visa

In Ipanema, Rio de Janeiro, three women allegedly drugged and robbed two British tourists. The group met at a samba event and later visited bars, where one woman offered a spiked drink, causing a tourist to pass out. The suspects stole an iPhone 16, an iPhone 14, and transferred… pic.twitter.com/4eEteuW4IK — Cartel Watch (@CartelWatchNet) August 12, 2025

"Maybe I’ll come back one day but for now I think it’s enough of this country." The victim was on holiday in the South American country with a British friend to celebrate the graduation of another student friend when they met the woman at a samba dance. Having introduced herself, the trio continued drinking at a local bar in the Rio neighbourhood of Lapa, where she offered them both the spiked cocktails. After finishing the toxic drinks, the pair agreed to get into a taxi to Ipanema with the woman, but soon found themselves stumbling along the famous beachfront before collapsing face-first into the sand. Moments before their collapse, three female suspects were seen running along the street and jumping into another taxi before quickly leaving the area. The other victim also spoke to Brazilian media and revealed he threw his mobile phone into the sand to try and prevent the thieves from accessing his banking apps.

The three women seen fleeing the scene — Amanda Couto Deloca, 23; Mayara Katelyn Americo da Silva, 26; and Raiane Campos de Oliveira, 27 — have now been arrested by police. Picture: LBC