The man is being assisted by the campaign group Detained in Dubai who say his family are very worried about the situation

Smoke rises after an Iranian drone attack in the port area of Dubai on March 1. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

A 60-year-old British national holidaying in Dubai who was arrested for filming Iranian missiles is one of 21 people charged under the UAE's cybercrime laws.

The tourist, from London, was arrested on Monday after he was allegedly seen filming missiles at the time of his arrest. He is said to have deleted the footage from his phone immediately when asked by authorities, and claimed to have had no intention of doing anything wrong. But according to campaign group Detained in Dubai, the man is among 21 people charged in connection to filming videos or uploading social media posts relating to Iranian missiles over the UAE. He was being held at a police station in the Bur Dubai area, following warnings from officials that residents could face prison for posting material about the Middle East conflict. Read more: US responsible for deadly Iran school strike after 'using outdated intelligence', report reveals Read more: Dubai vets 'overwhelmed' as influencers accused of ditching pets to flee Middle East conflict

If convicted, he could face up to two years in prison. His family are said to be "extremely worried'. The Telegraph report that the 21 charged are accused of having used an information network or technology tool to broadcast, publish, republish or circulate false news, rumours or provocative propaganda that may incite public opinion or disturb public security. Radha Stirling, chief executive of Detained in Dubai, warned a person who reposts several clips or articles could face cumulative charges and multiple sentences. Ms Stirling told the publication: "The charges sound extremely vague but serious on paper. "In reality, the alleged conduct could be something as simple as sharing or commenting on a video that is already circulating online. "Under UAE cybercrime laws, the person who originally posts content can be charged, but so can anyone who reshapes, reposts or comments on it. One video can quickly lead to dozens of people facing criminal charges."

Flares from flying missiles are pictured over Dubai on February 28. Picture: Alamy