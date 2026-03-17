Two British tourist have been injured - with one in a 'critical' condition, after a horror hot air balloon crash in Mexico.

The accident happened just before 9am on Monday, with the two Brits travelling along the Teotihuacan Valley, located around 25 miles north-east of Mexico City.

The accident is thought to have occurred after the balloon's pilot lost control, having collided with overhead power cables.

According to local reports, the two tourists were treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital.

The female tourist is said to have suffered more severe injuries, with reports suggesting she is in a 'critical' condition.

The balloon was seen to land on a nearby football pitch, where the injured tourists were treated before being transported to hospital.

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