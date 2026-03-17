British tourist in 'critical' condition after hot air balloon crashes in Mexico
Two Brits have been injured after the balloon came down
Two British tourist have been injured - with one in a 'critical' condition, after a horror hot air balloon crash in Mexico.
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The accident happened just before 9am on Monday, with the two Brits travelling along the Teotihuacan Valley, located around 25 miles north-east of Mexico City.
The accident is thought to have occurred after the balloon's pilot lost control, having collided with overhead power cables.
According to local reports, the two tourists were treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital.
The female tourist is said to have suffered more severe injuries, with reports suggesting she is in a 'critical' condition.
The balloon was seen to land on a nearby football pitch, where the injured tourists were treated before being transported to hospital.
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The crash triggered a power outage, with people living near to the football pitch left without electricity into Tuesday morning.
An investigation has now been launched into the accident.
Mexico’s Federal Civil Aviation Agency said in a statement late yesterday: "The Federal Civil Aviation Agency (AFAC) reports that at 8.40am this morning, in the municipality of Teotihuacan, State of Mexico, an incident was reported involving a hot-air balloon coming into contact with power lines.
"Two people were travelling in the aircraft, registered as XA-OZY and operated by Happy Puerto, who suffered burns from an electric shock.
"They were transferred to Mexico City for treatment at a private hospital. The AFAC is launching an administrative investigation into the incident."