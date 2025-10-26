A British tourist has died and another has been left seriously injured after a balcony railing broke at a hotel in the Canary Islands.

A 56-year-old man is reported to have died at the scene while another man, aged 54, was admitted to the ICU of the Doctor José Molina Orosa Hospital.

Police and ambulance teams responded to reports a person had fallen from the hotel balcony in the Lanzarote resort town of Costa Teguise.

The name of the hotel on the Spanish Canary Island of Lanzarote has not yet been released to the media.

An investigation into the maintenance of the balcony railing and hotel security has now been opened by the Spanish Civil Guard, The Sun reports.

The tragedy comes after a spate of accidents and deaths involving British tourists across the world this year.

A 22-year-old British tourist was seriously injured after falling three storeys in the party resort of San Antonio in August.

In late July, another British tourist was rushed to intensive care after smashing his head on the bottom of a pool, also in Ibiza.

In early October British man Craig Davies, 51, died in a horrific crash after losing control of his motorbike in Chiang Mai, Thailand.