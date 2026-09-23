Italian officials are searching for a British man who dived into Lake Como to rescue a father and his 16-year-old son.

The man, in his late thirties, jumped into the water to rescue the pair, who were in distress in the water near the lake's western shore on Monday afternoon, the local coastguard said.

The father and son were rescued by a passing boat, but the man, who was friends with the family and had been on a boating trip with them at the time, has not been seen since.

The teenager's mother, who had remained on the boat with her younger son, called the emergency services after she saw the man sinking beneath the surface.

The father and son were taken to shore in a coastguard boat that had responded to the call and were treated for hypothermia, officials said.

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