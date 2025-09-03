A British tourist has been arrested after allegedly snatching a four-year-old boy at a US airport, wrestling with his mother as she refused to hand him back.

The boy has reportedly been crying when he and his mum were waiting in the check-in queue.

The child’s mum wrestled with Agba as she struggled to free him from her grip.

The tourist, from Luton, Bedfordshire, allegedly shouted "no this is my child" as the boy’s mother pleaded with her to give him back.

Alvina Omisri Agba, 23, was detained at Miami International Airport after she was found on the floor wrapping her arms and legs around the child that did not belong to her.

Agba tried to walked away with the boy when officers approached her, according to the Miami Herald.

She reportedly hid underneath a counter and demanded that staff hand over the child after officials intervened, but three men then blocked her path.

The suspect attempted to flee but officers caught up with her and made the arrest.

The boy is thought to have suffered deep scratches to his neck but was still able to board the plane with his mother.

Agba faces charges of interfering with custody and battery.

She is being detained at the Turner Guilford Correctional Center on a $3,500 (£2,600) bond.

Agba reportedly told cops she was just trying to take the child to a wall painted with a rainbow in the hopes that it would stop him crying, claiming she "only did it because God told her to do it."

She also reportedly claimed she could not remember what happened when the child’s mother fought to get her son back

It is not clear whether Agba, the boy and his mother know each other.