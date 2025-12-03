A British tourist has been left fighting for his life after being stabbed multiple times while drinking at a beach bar in Thailand.

He was left with stab wounds in his shoulder and back, along with three large lacerations on the left arm.

Louis Johe Jarvie, 34, was left bleeding heavily after a fellow holidaymaker slashed him at a popular drinking spot on the island of Phuket in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Following the horrific attack, the Brit staggered from the building in search of help, before collapsing in front of a beachside restaurant at Maya Beach.

He was found barely responsive by paramedics, who immediately rushed him to Thalang Hospital for emergency treatment.

The victim is reportedly still in hospital and too unwell to give a statement, local authorities say.

Police are still searching for the knifeman, who was last seen fleeing the scene.

Officers say they have no description of the stabber beyond him being a "large foreign man".

Than Sirichai, a local volunteer paramedic, said: “At approximately 12:11 am, we received a report that a foreign national had been injured in a stabbing incident, sustaining multiple severe bleeding wounds.

"Upon arrival, we found a British man sitting on the ground. He was barely conscious and required constant stimulation to stay awake.

"The injuries included three large lacerations on the left arm, a large wound on the shoulder, and a stab wound on the right side of the back.

“We controlled the bleeding, provided first aid, and took him to Thalang Hospital, where he was given IV fluids to stabilise him.

“He was in considerable pain and kept moaning intermittently.

"He smelled of alcohol but was coherent and did not act aggressively.

"He was able to provide basic information, including his name and nationality. Details of the incident are part of an ongoing legal investigation.

"However, based on preliminary conversations with witnesses, the injured man ran out of a bar seeking help and ended up in front of a restaurant on Maya Beach.

"An individual who accompanied him, estimated to be around 40 to 50 years old, appeared to be Russian. I’m not sure if they were friends.”

Local officer Colonel Eakkarat Plaiduang said an investigation had been launched into the attack.

He says his colleagues have taken witnesses statement and begun reviewing CCTV footage from the time of the attack in order to track down the suspect.