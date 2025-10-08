A British Transport Police (BTP) officer has been found guilty of assaulting a 15-year-old girl by putting her in a headlock while detaining her at a railway station, according to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Pc Adrian Young, who is attached to the London Overground Tasking Team, was convicted following a trial at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

The 48-year-old will be sentenced on November 13.

An IOPC spokesman said: “The court heard that on September 22 2024, BTP officers responded to a request for assistance from railway staff after a child pushed their way through ticket barriers at Camden Road overground station.

“After Pc Young approached the child, CCTV footage showed the officer restraining her by placing her in a headlock.

“The child remained in a headlock for approximately 30 seconds before Pc Young pushed her back through the ticket barrier and placed his hand around her throat while pushing her up against a ticket machine.

“Pc Young handcuffed and arrested the child, and she was later de-arrested at the scene.”

