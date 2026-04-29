A British travel influencer has been missing in Morocco for several days with friends and family growing increasingly concerned.

She posted lots of content from her trip, showing shopping trips to markets, a manicure, and interactions with locals.

Rachel had visited the country for a work trip and checked into Caribbean Village, an all-inclusive three star hotel near the beach.

Rachel Kerr, 31, from Dunblane, has been declared missing after she could not be contacted after leaving her hotel in Agadir.

On April 13 she made a post captioned “la marina.”

She was last seen by her friends leaving the SMART Nightclub in Hotel Agador where she was partying until the early hours.

She left the club at around 5am on Saturday April 25, and last contacted her friends and family as she checked out of Caribbean Village.

Her phone was turned off after leaving the resort, and she has not been heard from since.

One friend said she was returning home because she had ‘run out of money’.

Her cousin, Claire Hill, posted on Facebook: ““My cousin Rachel Kerr, 31, is missing in Agadir, Morocco.

“Last known to be staying at the Caribbean Village hotel however she checked out on Saturday and we haven’t heard from her since.

“Her phone has been switched off.

“We are very concerned for her welfare and appealing for any information on her whereabouts or who she may be in contact with out there.”

Police in Scotland are aware of her disappearance and her family are flying out to the country to search for her.

An FCDO Spokesperson said: “We are supporting the family of a British woman who is missing in Morocco.”