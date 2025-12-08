The large-scale winter exercise plunges soldiers into a mock conflict

By Phoebe Abruzzese

British soldiers have been trudging through knee-deep snow and sub-zero temperatures in the forests of eastern Finland, training just 30 miles from the Russian border in one of NATO’s coldest and most remote battlegrounds.

The 3 Rifles battalion, based in Edinburgh, joined Finnish troops for Operation Northern Axe last week. It's a large-scale winter exercise that plunges soldiers into a mock conflict fought among towering pine trees, icy wind and snowdrifts. Finland joined NATO in 2023, ending decades of military neutrality after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Its long frontier with Russia - which measures some 800 miles - has now become one of the alliance's most important borders.

Major Henry Wootton explained that the new NATO territory poses a challenge for British soldiers: “We’ve done a lot of fighting in hot weather environments, so the British army is pretty familiar with that. “But the extra challenges of operating in this cold weather environment is something we’re not familiar with, so this training opportunity is a Godsend.” And the cold weather is vicious - whilst training in Sodankyla, British soldiers were exposed to temperatures as low as -28 degrees. When it is that cold, frostbite take effect in as little as ten minutes.

Corporal Reece Wilkinson-Wilson said: “Temperatures and the environment are definitely out to get you here, there’s no way of just grizzing through.” In Vuosanka, a region in the middle of Finland, the training includes mock assaults, defensive manoeuvres and overnight camping in temperatures that dropped to around -2C. For the Finnish troops - made up mainly of young conscripts and reserves, as well as some regular soldiers - they’re motivated by a tangible concern about Russia. Rifleman Aaron Hunter, 21, told LBC: “The threat from the neighbor is a big one for the Finns - and mainly why we are out here also. “It’s a big talking point for them, and they think it’s a very high-level threat. It could be round the corner, who knows?” And Kainuu Brigade commander Ari Laaksonen told us that Finnish “will to defend is exceptionally high”. They are proud to have held onto their mandatory conscription model - where young men must serve - as it’s seen as vital to protect the country given their geopolitical position. For the British troops, the exercise has also been a chance to trial new battlefield technology.

