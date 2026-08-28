British troops could use rucksack-sized powered paragliders for covert missions behind enemy lines
British troops could soon fly up to 200 miles behind enemy lines using powered paragliders small enough to be carried in a rucksack.
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The Ministry of Defence is backing a new British-built system which can be launched without a runway, helicopter or transport aircraft and assembled in less than eight minutes — even in complete darkness.
Wiltshire-based defence start-up Blakcro has received around £6 million in MOD support to develop what it says are the UK's first foot-launched military paraglider systems.
The aircraft are designed to allow individual troops to take off by running from the ground, giving small teams a way of reaching hostile or difficult terrain without relying on conventional aviation support.
The Royal Marines and Parachute Regiment are now expected to trial the technology in the coming months.
Designed specifically for military operations, the system folds down into a case roughly the size of a large rucksack and has been developed with a low acoustic, visual and radar signature to make it harder to detect.
Built around a British-made titanium airframe, it can travel up to 200 miles under its own power while carrying a soldier wearing body armour, night vision equipment and other operational kit.
Weapon mounts can also be fitted to the aircraft.
The technology is already in operational use and Blakcro holds contracts in the UK and with NATO allies, according to the MOD.
Unlike a conventional parachute insertion, troops using the system would not need to be dropped from an aircraft over or near their target.
Instead, they could carry the equipment to a launch point, assemble it and take off independently — potentially opening up new options for reconnaissance, special operations and covert insertion missions.
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Minister for Defence Readiness and Industry Luke Pollard said the project showed how smaller British defence companies could rapidly develop equipment for frontline forces.
He said: "With UK Defence Innovation supporting SMEs like Blakcro from the drawing board through to deployment, we are building a more resilient, homegrown defence supply chain and ensuring our armed forces receive the pioneering equipment that can give them the edge on the battlefield.
"Defence has a new way of working with industry, backing British innovation to deliver cutting-edge capability for our armed forces and good jobs in regions like Wiltshire."
Blakcro first approached UK Defence Innovation, the MOD body designed to make it easier for companies without an established defence background to work with the Armed Forces, through its Open Call for Innovation.
The company has subsequently received support on two further projects, including a Defence Innovation Loan which allowed it to move towards full-scale production.
It has expanded from three employees to 11 and now holds three prime contracts involving the UK and NATO allies.
Sam Wedgwood, founder and chief executive of Blakcro, said the company had moved from developing its core technology in 2024 to having equipment in operational use by 2026.
He said: "We have very rapidly moved from base technology in 2024, through UKDI-supported rapid innovation, through to purchase, through to operational use by 2026.
"We could not have done that at this pace without the support we have received — not just the funding, but the commercialisation support and the access to the right people.
"UKDI kept telling us we were special. I think it's mutual."
The MOD hopes projects such as Blakcro's will help build a larger domestic defence industry while giving British forces faster access to technology developed in response to the changing nature of warfare.