British troops could soon fly up to 200 miles behind enemy lines using powered paragliders small enough to be carried in a rucksack.

The Ministry of Defence is backing a new British-built system which can be launched without a runway, helicopter or transport aircraft and assembled in less than eight minutes — even in complete darkness.

Wiltshire-based defence start-up Blakcro has received around £6 million in MOD support to develop what it says are the UK's first foot-launched military paraglider systems.

The aircraft are designed to allow individual troops to take off by running from the ground, giving small teams a way of reaching hostile or difficult terrain without relying on conventional aviation support.

The Royal Marines and Parachute Regiment are now expected to trial the technology in the coming months.

Designed specifically for military operations, the system folds down into a case roughly the size of a large rucksack and has been developed with a low acoustic, visual and radar signature to make it harder to detect.

Built around a British-made titanium airframe, it can travel up to 200 miles under its own power while carrying a soldier wearing body armour, night vision equipment and other operational kit.

Weapon mounts can also be fitted to the aircraft.

The technology is already in operational use and Blakcro holds contracts in the UK and with NATO allies, according to the MOD.

Unlike a conventional parachute insertion, troops using the system would not need to be dropped from an aircraft over or near their target.

Instead, they could carry the equipment to a launch point, assemble it and take off independently — potentially opening up new options for reconnaissance, special operations and covert insertion missions.

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