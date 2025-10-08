Start to finish, a successful raid on an ‘enemy’ force took 35 minutes using drones and electromagnetic sensors fitted with artificial intelligence.

British troops are being made more lethal with AI tech. Picture: LBC

By Rebecca Brady.

We crept through a rural Latvian forest just after dawn, as the fog was starting to lift. Right before the gunfire started.

Soldiers from the 3 Scots battalion were kitted out in full camouflage, face paint, helmets and carrying machine guns as they approached Canadian and Italian forces playing the enemy.

Soldiers from the 3 Scots battalion were kitted out in full camouflage, face paint, helmets and carrying machine guns. Picture: LBC

What was less obvious was the AI technology small enough to carry in a small rucksack or clip onto a belt. But it’s those drones, sensors and even unmanned ground vehicles that have ensured the 3 Scots have successfully neutralised every adversary in Expedition Forest Guardian. “It’s been eye opening just trying out new things, trying modern kit,” Lance Corporal James Bruce told LBC. “You’d be a lot quicker on your feet with half this kit, just a lot less kit-carrying. You’d be a lot quicker as well on the battlefield. It’s like a gift from god, I would say.” Using AI, the drones identify where any adversaries are from above, feeding invaluable data back to operational command as well as directly to the soldiers on the ground.

Using AI, the drones identify where any adversaries are from above, feeding invaluable data back to operational command as well as directly to the soldiers on the ground. Picture: LBC

The unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) have a wide range of uses. For 3 Scots, who’d likely be on the front line, soldiers were most excited about capabilities to carry supplies over difficult terrain straight to them before returning casualties to medic teams much more efficiently. “It helps massively,” Private Samuel Stamp said. “Instead of using six people, or more, to get a man out of the field you can just use one man with a drone.” The electromagnetic sensors don’t look the most exciting, but are perhaps the most interesting. The small boxes pick up any device transmitting a signal and allow 3 Scots to intercept, confuse or neutralise those devices. In practise, they could uncover the location of an enemy before even a drone could find it. Like the drones, though, the data can be fed straight to soldiers on the ground. Officers suggested these sensors could make operational planning twice as fast in a conflict scenario.

The electromagnetic sensors pick up any device transmitting a signal. Picture: LBC