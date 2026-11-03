It comes as 300 British troops prepare to play a leading role in the first major exercise of the Coalition of the Willing in Poland this month.

British forces sent to Ukraine after a ceasefire will have to be ready to defend themselves against potential Russian attacks, LBC has been told. Picture: Getty

By Joseph Draper

British forces sent to Ukraine after a ceasefire will have to be ready to defend themselves against potential Russian attacks, LBC has been told.

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It comes as 300 British troops prepare to play a leading role in the first major exercise of the Coalition of the Willing in Poland this month. Exercise Koalicja will see 2,800 troops from 11 nations rehearse rapidly deploying to Ukraine within months following a ceasefire. It is the first test of how the Coalition of the Willing’s military wing, the Multinational Force Ukraine, will help rebuild the country’s armed forces and provide reassurance on the land, in the air, and at sea. Western officials told LBC the non-NATO force will play a defensive role away from the frontline, including by using RAF jets to reassure commercial air traffic once the country’s skies are reopened. But they acknowledged Russia could seek to challenge British troops in Ukraine, adding that the exercise will prepare them to defend against “the full spectrum of threats” and will test their counter-drone capabilities.

Aftermath of Russian airstrike on residential area in Ukraine's Sloviansk. Picture: Anadolu/Getty

Officials were unable to say whether the multinational force would deploy to Ukraine without a commitment by the US to protect it against Russian aggression but said the exercise would not be dependent on American technology and capabilities. The White House has so far proposed intelligence and logistics support for the multinational force but resisted a commitment to intervene if it were attacked by Russia. President Donald Trump has also threatened to abandon existing pledges to defend NATO allies, including to punish them for not supporting his war with Iran, while appearing to grow closer to Russia. He has repeatedly blamed Ukraine’s President Zelensky for not ending the war and last month announced a deal to ease sanctions on Russia and import millions of barrels of Russian diesel to the US.

The exercise in Poland is expected to last several weeks and will test how to move, protect and supply a force that would help rebuild Ukraine's Armed Forces once the fighting ends. UK and French forces will lead thousands of personnel from countries including Germany, Belgium, Poland, and Türkiye. Soldiers from the British Army's 7 Brigade - the Desert Rats - will rehearse logistical movements, while RAF Typhoons and a Voyager refuelling aircraft will fly sorties overhead. The multinational force, whose headquarters are moving to London later this year, is commanded by British three-star general Lieutenant General Tom Bateman. He said the exercise will show the force is a “real, capable, readily deployable force that represents a serious commitment from Coalition of the Willing nations to Ukraine’s long-term stability and security.”