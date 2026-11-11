James Thomas Campbell is one of six people left dead after a gunman opened fire near the main market square on Saturday.

James Thomas Campbell, a DJ from Prestwick in South Ayreshire. Picture: Facebook

By Issy Clarke

A 32-year-old Scottish man has been confirmed as one of the victims of a mass shooting in Krakow that left six dead.

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James Thomas Campbell, from Prestwick in South Ayreshire, is one of six people left dead after suspected gunman Ostrowiec Swietokrzyski, 24, opened fire in Krakow on Saturday. His family is being supported by specialist officers. A 19-year-old British man, Harry Marchant, from York, was one of sixteen people injured after the attack near the main market square at around 3.30pm. Harry's family have now said the teenager is in a stable condition and receiving treatment. Read more: British man, 19, injured in mass shooting in Krakow named and pictured Read more: Suspected gunman dies in hospital after six killed in Krakow shooting

People gather in the main square in Krakow, Poland, Monday, Nov. 9, 2026, to commemorate the victims of a shooting attack. (AP Photo/Beata Zawrzel). Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

Suspected gunman Oksinski, who is also suspected of killing three members of his own family, died in hospital of his injuries, local police said on Monday. Four women and two men were killed, with local officials saying three of the women and one man were Polish. The nationality of the fourth woman remains unknown. Five foreign nationals from the UK, Portugal, Russia, Germany and Austria were among the wounded. Authorities also found three dead bodies at the 24-year-old suspected gunman’s family home in Ostrowiec Swietokrzyski, a city about 93 miles north-east of Krakow.

A 19-year-old British man, Harry Marchant, from York, was one of sixteen people injured . Picture: North Yorkshire Police

Police said on Sunday they were the bodies of his sister, mother and father, and they are believed to have been shot. Footage on social media shows an armed police officer approaching the gunman, who appears to be wearing tactical gear and lying on the ground with a rifle beside him. Sirens can be heard as the officer appears to fire six shots towards him before dropping to his knees.