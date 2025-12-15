Locals tried to storm a police van after the attackers were hurled in, the witness revealed.

Personal belongings left at the scene of the shooting at Bondi Beach that has left 15 people dead in an attack designed to target the Jewish community. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

A man who witnessed the Bondi Beach terror attack has told LBC how he sprang into action as two gunmen unleashed on innocent bystanders, killing 15.

A British-born rabbi and a 10-year-old girl are among those who have died after a father and son duo targeted a Jewish celebration at Bondi Beach, Sydney, on Sunday. Tommy, a British man living in Sydney, told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast he was having a barbecue on the popular beach when sprang into action as two gunmen opened fire on the Archer Park area at 6.47pm local time from a nearby bridge. He said hundreds starting fleeing as people screamed "there's shooters". Tommy told his girlfriend to wait in the car as he went to "suss out" what was going on. “I ran in the direction of the gunshots. As I arrived I saw lots of commotion happening on that bridge," he told Nick. He added: “At that point there were only about two or three police officers there. It was literally just like a carnage scene. “Everyone was fighting and screaming. The police were pushing the people. Read more: Donations for hero fruit shop owner who tackled Bondi Beach gunman near $1million Read more: Bondi Beach’s terror attack shattered a place of joy, and its security lessons are painfully clear

A father and son duo carried out the attack. Picture: Getty

Tommy revealed how furious witnesses tried to attack the gunman as they were hurled into a police van. He told Nick: “I wasn’t actually aware in that moment that I’d run into the gunmen themselves and I think they had just been shot and people were trying to attack them and get them. “The police were trying to push people away and from what I learned later on they were trying to resuscitate one of them.” Tommy revealed how he then saw people getting loaded into the back of a police van, whom he later learned were the gunmen. “There were a few locals who were absolutely furiously trying to get into the van, ,hit the van. The window got smashed.” He added that the police officers who were there were also “completely breaking down.”