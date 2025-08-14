A British woman who was run over twice by an allegedly drunk driver in Turkey has died a week after the incident.

Lisa Di Palma, 61, was celebrating her wedding anniversary with her husband, Keith, when she was knocked down by a car as she walked across a street in Fethiye in southwestern Turkey.

The incident, which took place on August 6, saw her rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after she was hit by the vehicle twice.

Lisa is reported to have died at 5am in a local hospital and her family has since flown out to Turkey.

An FCDO Spokesperson told the Daily Mail: "We are supporting the family of a British woman who has died in Turkey and are in contact with the local authorities."