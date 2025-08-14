British woman, 61, dies in Turkey after being run over twice by 'drunk driver'
A British woman who was run over twice by an allegedly drunk driver in Turkey has died a week after the incident.
Lisa Di Palma, 61, was celebrating her wedding anniversary with her husband, Keith, when she was knocked down by a car as she walked across a street in Fethiye in southwestern Turkey.
The incident, which took place on August 6, saw her rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after she was hit by the vehicle twice.
Lisa is reported to have died at 5am in a local hospital and her family has since flown out to Turkey.
An FCDO Spokesperson told the Daily Mail: "We are supporting the family of a British woman who has died in Turkey and are in contact with the local authorities."
Video footage of the incident shows Lisa being run over by a silver car, which then accelerated and drove over her again.
Bystanders rushed to help her and three men tried to push the vehicle off her.
Turkish media have reported that witnesses saw the driver try to escape on foot before police officers apprehended him.
An investigation has reportedly been launched into the incident.
Lisa and Keith have been running the Tigers Junior Football Club in east London for over two decades.