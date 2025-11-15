An 85-year-old British woman has died after a 'tornado' struck a campsite in Portugal as Storm Claudia swept across Europe.

The as-yet unnamed woman was staying at the campsite, located in the Algarve, when high winds ripped through the area.

Local authorities say the woman was initially reported missing before her body was later discovered at the holiday park.

A regional commander of the Algarve identified the woman to the media after she died while on holiday at the campsite in Albufeira.

Vitor Vaz Pinto said dozens of people were injured in the region after 'extreme winds' struck during Storm Claudia.

According to reports, another 28 people were injured as Storm Claudia swept through the campsite – including two seriously.

Read more: Major incident declared as Storm Claudia leaves Monmouth underwater - with residents evacuated and thousands left without power

ead more: Travel disruption as Storm Claudia arrives in UK bringing torrential rain and 'do not travel' warning