British woman, 85, dies during Storm Claudia after 'tornado' sweeps through holiday campsite in Portugal
Two other women were seriously injured at the campsite, authorities have confirmed
An 85-year-old British woman has died after a 'tornado' struck a campsite in Portugal as Storm Claudia swept across Europe.
The as-yet unnamed woman was staying at the campsite, located in the Algarve, when high winds ripped through the area.
Local authorities say the woman was initially reported missing before her body was later discovered at the holiday park.
A regional commander of the Algarve identified the woman to the media after she died while on holiday at the campsite in Albufeira.
Vitor Vaz Pinto said dozens of people were injured in the region after 'extreme winds' struck during Storm Claudia.
According to reports, another 28 people were injured as Storm Claudia swept through the campsite – including two seriously.
A tornado in #Albufeira #Algarve, killed at least one person and injured several others this Saturday, causing damage near the Hotel Eden Resort and Albufeira Campsite. One person was seriously injured and 19 others suffered minor injuries.The total number of victims is unknown. pic.twitter.com/fCav8wzyNY— My Beautiful Country 🇵🇹 (@alentejo_1970) November 15, 2025
According to officials, most of the injuries sustained by holidaymakers were the result of broken glass.
Those injured include British, Portuguese and Spanish nationals between the ages of six and 86.
It's believed the 'twister' went on to strike the nearby Hotel Eden where 19 others were injured – one seriously.
Footage circulating online shows the extent of the winds, with what's been described as a 'tornado' ripping through the campsite.
Portuguese president Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa expressed his "solidarity with the family of the victim who died as a result of the storm’s passage this morning in Albufeira" in the wake of the news.
It comes as a major incident was declared in South Wales after Storm Claudia brought more than a month's worth of rain in under 24 hours.
A powerful “extreme wind event,” possibly a tornado, struck the resort town of Albufeira this morning, leaving one person dead, four seriously injured, and around 30 others hurt — Albufeira, Portugal. pic.twitter.com/SBKrXOv3Rt— Weather Monitor (@WeatherMonitors) November 15, 2025
The Met Office had issued a yellow weather warning for rain covering central and northern England, the South West, and Wales which extended until 6am on Saturday.
The weather system has led to a major incident being declared amid warnings of 'severe and widespread flooding' expected to continue into the afternoon.