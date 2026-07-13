It comes after four bodies were found in a burnt-out car in the region, with the victims thought to be those of Brits

View of the forest fire in Ribas de Sil, on 12 July 2026, in Ribas de Sil, Lugo, Galicia (Spain). Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

A 93-year-old British woman has become the 13th person to die after deadly wildfires spread across southern Spain.

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The Andalusian government confirmed the elderly woman was taken to hospital on Friday, suffering from burns to around 20% of her body. Authorities later confirmed that the pensioner had died on Sunday afternoon. At least 13 people have now died as a result of the fire near the village of Bedar, in Almeria province, with at least four of those thought to be British. It comes after four bodies were found in a burnt-out car with its steering wheel on the right, indicating possible British origins. Over the weekend, a British couple who were hiking in the region were seen to miraculously survive the fires after being found alive but badly burned in a ravine. Read more: Shocking moment tourist is hurled eight feet into the air by rampaging bison at Yellowstone National Park Read more: Major incident declared over wildfire in north Wales - as villagers advised to evacuate

A view of a burnt area affected by wildfires in Bedar, near Almeria, Spain. Picture: Alamy

Residents Of Bedar Are Returning To Their Homes After The Fire In Los Gallardos Was Brought Under Control. Picture: Getty

The man and woman, who have not been identified, are thought to have suffered 40% burns, according to Spanish national broadcaster, RTVE. The pair were discovered by a team of Civil Guards, who said they had already checked the area, but had a feeling that they should go back. In an interview with RTVE, the Civil Guard officers said they found the two British people alive just as night was falling.

Juanma Moreno And Margarita Robles Meet To Discuss The Wildfire In Los Gallardos (almeria). Picture: Getty

Sergeant Pedro Barre told the broadcaster: “That experience we accumulate over the years is what tells you: take another look, give it one last try, check again just in case.” He said they called out and used whistles, before eventually hearing a sound which they thought at first could have been an echo. Another of the rescuers, Rafael Zea, said that given the couple’s injuries it must have taken a “Titanic effort” for them to raise their voices to be heard. With the help of firefighters and emergency services, they were rescued after more than two hours. The pair are now said to be in a serious condition in hospital, although their lives are not believed to be in danger.

A helicopter drops water as flames and smoke rise from a wildfire near the municipality of Los Gallardos, Almeria. Picture: Getty