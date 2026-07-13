British woman, 93, becomes 13th person to die in deadly Spanish fires after couple found alive but badly burned in ravine
It comes after four bodies were found in a burnt-out car in the region, with the victims thought to be those of Brits
A 93-year-old British woman has become the 13th person to die after deadly wildfires spread across southern Spain.
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The Andalusian government confirmed the elderly woman was taken to hospital on Friday, suffering from burns to around 20% of her body.
Authorities later confirmed that the pensioner had died on Sunday afternoon.
At least 13 people have now died as a result of the fire near the village of Bedar, in Almeria province, with at least four of those thought to be British.
It comes after four bodies were found in a burnt-out car with its steering wheel on the right, indicating possible British origins.
Over the weekend, a British couple who were hiking in the region were seen to miraculously survive the fires after being found alive but badly burned in a ravine.
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The man and woman, who have not been identified, are thought to have suffered 40% burns, according to Spanish national broadcaster, RTVE.
The pair were discovered by a team of Civil Guards, who said they had already checked the area, but had a feeling that they should go back.
In an interview with RTVE, the Civil Guard officers said they found the two British people alive just as night was falling.
Sergeant Pedro Barre told the broadcaster: “That experience we accumulate over the years is what tells you: take another look, give it one last try, check again just in case.”
He said they called out and used whistles, before eventually hearing a sound which they thought at first could have been an echo.
Another of the rescuers, Rafael Zea, said that given the couple’s injuries it must have taken a “Titanic effort” for them to raise their voices to be heard.
With the help of firefighters and emergency services, they were rescued after more than two hours.
The pair are now said to be in a serious condition in hospital, although their lives are not believed to be in danger.
Spanish authorities believe all the victims were foreign tourists, who are thought to have attempted to escape on foot after apparently abandoning their vehicles and trying to flee through rugged terrain.
Antonio Sanz, head of Andalusia’s emergency services, previously said that authorities had completed post-mortem examinations and DNA samples were collected to identify them.
Authorities proactively evacuated 1,448 people from some 11 areas.
Spain has suffered frequent and severe heatwaves in recent years, with temperatures often exceeding 40C.
In June, Spain experienced several days of record-setting heat, with more than 1,000 excess deaths attributed to heat.