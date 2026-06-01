British woman, 44, plunges 1600ft to her death from Spanish mountain in front of horrified partner
A British woman has died after plummeting more than 1,650ft from a Spanish mountain as her mortified partner watched on.
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The tourist, 42, fell to her death while hiking the Balaitus Peak in the Pyrenees, a mountain range in northern Spain close to the Spanish-French border.
The accident happened as she crossed a popular route known as the Great Diagonal.
Her partner, 53, was unharmed but watched on as his partner plunged to her death.
The woman was a British national living in Finland, Spanish authorities confirmed.
Emergency services were alerted to the accident at around 7.30pm on Saturday.
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Weather conditions where she fell were reportedly good on Saturday but she is thought to have slipped in a snow-covered area while descending the mountain.
A helicopter was deployed to the slopes but the Brits was pronounced dead at the scene.
A Civil Guard spokesman said: “An investigation is ongoing and a report drafted by officers will be sent to a local investigating court along with the post-mortem results.“At this stage the woman’s death is being treated as a tragic accident resulting from a fall.”
It comes after a British hiker, 61, was found dead last month after going missing in in the Picos de Europa mountain range in northern Spain.
He told emergency services he was “lost and exhausted” when he called them at around 7pm on May 14.
A helicopter was deployed as search efforts before the man’s body was found on May 16.