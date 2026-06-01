A British woman has died after plummeting more than 1,650ft from a Spanish mountain as her mortified partner watched on.

The tourist, 42, fell to her death while hiking the Balaitus Peak in the Pyrenees, a mountain range in northern Spain close to the Spanish-French border.

The accident happened as she crossed a popular route known as the Great Diagonal.

Her partner, 53, was unharmed but watched on as his partner plunged to her death.

The woman was a British national living in Finland, Spanish authorities confirmed.

Emergency services were alerted to the accident at around 7.30pm on Saturday.

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