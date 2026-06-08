Alicia Hempleman-Adams landed in Luxembourg on Sunday morning following a 4-day passage from the US filled with 'real jeopardy'.

Peter Cuneo, Bert Padelt and Alicia Hempleman-Adams taking off from Maine. Picture: Photo: Paul Cyr/PA Media

By Isobel Anderson Morris

The British adventurer made the historic flight becoming the second woman to cross the Atlantic Ocean by a hydrogen balloon.

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Alicia Hempleman-Adams became the first British woman to make the journey across the Atlantic on Thursday. Picture: Photo: Johnny Green/PA Media

Alicia Hempleman-Adams, from Bath, completed the trip alongside her team, which comprised of Bert Padelt and Peter Cuneo, to Luxembourg from Maine on early Sunday morning. Hempleman-Adams and her team travelled in an open basket for four days, which left them exposed to the elements throughout the 70-hour journey. The expedition carried significant risks, as once they had passed Newfoundland, Canada, the only alternative landing site would have been the open ocean. Read more: British tourist in 'critical' condition after hot air balloon crashes in Mexico

Alicia Hempleman-Adams, Bert Padelt and Peter Cuneo (left to right) during their flight across the Atlantic. Picture: Photo: Johnny Green/PA Media

Speaking about the challenges of the crossing, Hempleman-Adams said: “Flying through rain caused ice to build up on the balloon, which made conditions extremely difficult". Reflecting after the landing, she said "There were times when we thought we might not make it." Alicia is not the first in her family to make the 'extremely difficult' trip, with her father, Sir David Hempleman-Adams also previously making the journey solo in an open basket, in 2003.

Alicia Hempleman-Adams with her father Sir David Hempleman-Adams once she landed. Picture: Picture: Johnny Green/PA Media