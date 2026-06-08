British woman becomes the first to cross the Atlantic in a hydrogen balloon despite perilous 'ice build-up' during journey
Alicia Hempleman-Adams landed in Luxembourg on Sunday morning following a 4-day passage from the US filled with 'real jeopardy'.
The British adventurer made the historic flight becoming the second woman to cross the Atlantic Ocean by a hydrogen balloon.
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Alicia Hempleman-Adams, from Bath, completed the trip alongside her team, which comprised of Bert Padelt and Peter Cuneo, to Luxembourg from Maine on early Sunday morning.
Hempleman-Adams and her team travelled in an open basket for four days, which left them exposed to the elements throughout the 70-hour journey.
The expedition carried significant risks, as once they had passed Newfoundland, Canada, the only alternative landing site would have been the open ocean.
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Speaking about the challenges of the crossing, Hempleman-Adams said: “Flying through rain caused ice to build up on the balloon, which made conditions extremely difficult".
Reflecting after the landing, she said "There were times when we thought we might not make it."
Alicia is not the first in her family to make the 'extremely difficult' trip, with her father, Sir David Hempleman-Adams also previously making the journey solo in an open basket, in 2003.
Sir David said: “I am enormously proud of Alicia", adding "I know first-hand just how tough an Atlantic crossing in an open basket can be".
The Bristol International Balloon Fiesta has spoke since the landing, saying "congratulating 'West Country-born" Alicia on the "proud moment for the ballooning community!"
Alicia Hempleman-Adams was awarded a MBE in the King’s Birthday Honours in 2024, for her services to hot air ballooning.