A British woman who was jailed in Iran alongside her husband on "falsified" spying charges says she has "made peace" with dying in a US-Israeli missile strike.

Lindsay Foreman described the “whistling noise of missiles and the hum of the drones” heard from above her cell in Tehran, where she has been detained with her partner Craig on espionage charges.

The East Sussex couple, both 53, were sentenced to 10 years at the Evin Prison in the Iranian capital after being arrested in January while travelling through the country on a round-the-world motorcycle trip.

Ms Foreman, who denies the charges along with her husband, described their situation behind bars since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on February 28.

Speaking to ITV News, she said: "When the bombs were going off at night, in those first four nights, we were all hiding under the bed.

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"So we were in metal-framed bunk beds and we would get into the bottom bunk. People were hyperventilating, screaming.

"The first day you could feel it, the impact of the bombs, the rockets, the missiles."

She went on to describe how the buildings "shake" during the bombardments due to "not designed for safety".

There are also "no fire escapes", meaning it would be "the end" if the prison was to collapse.

The couple had earlier urged the prime minister Sir Keir Starmer "step up and help us" in their fight to leave the active war zone.

A family spokesperson said conditions inside the prison are "deteriorating rapidly" with basic essentials "running out" and medical care "absent".

In a statement, the Foremans said they "let down, alone and completely frustrated" with how their situation is being handled.

Ms Foreman's son, Joe Bennett, called their detention a "slow-motion destruction".

He said: "My mum is in pieces. She's gone from always finding the positive to feeling completely lost.

"The sense that she's been abandoned by her own government is breaking her.

"They are being held in appalling conditions - sleeping on metal bunks without mattresses, in constant pain. Craig is in agony with an untreated dental abscess.

"They have nowhere to turn. This isn't just detention, it's slow-motion destruction."

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) warns all British and British-Iranian nationals not to travel to Iran because of a “significant risk of arrest, questioning or detention”.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the FCDO said: "The welfare of British nationals detained in Iran is a priority for this government and continues to be during the current situation in the Middle East.

"Craig and Lindsay's sentences are completely appalling and totally unjustifiable.

"We will continue to pursue this case relentlessly with the Iranian regime until we see Craig and Lindsay safely returned to the UK and reunited with their family.

"We will continue to provide consular assistance to the couple and their families."