Brit woman killed in blizzard in Patagonia identified as 40-year-old PR worker
A British woman found dead following a snowstorm in Chilean Patagonia has reportedly been identified as 40-year-old Victoria Bond.
The Cornwall-based PR worker was found dead alongside four other people, the MailOnline reports.
The bodies were discovered on Tuesday in the tourist hotspot of Torres del Paine National Park, in southern Chile.
The victims include one Brit, two Germans and two Mexican citizens, according to Jose Antonio Ruiz, the presidential delegate of the Magallanes of southern Chile.
“We appreciate the effort of all civilian, military, public, and private institutions that participated in this operation,” the regional presidential delegation said in a Facebook post.
The search for the victims has ended, with authorities now focusing on repatriating the bodies and liaising with foreign consulates, officials said.
It is understood that a further four people have been found alive.
Before her tragic passing, Ms Bond had shared progress of her trip through Chilean Patagonia on Instagram.
The post, originally shared by another user, read: “Day 1 of the Patagonia O-Trek: also known as 15km of why the f**k did I fly 8,000 when I could’ve walked round Bodmin Moor in a light drizzle?
“It pissed it down from the first step, the trail rebranded itself as an Amazon tributary, and at one point I’m fairly certain I saw a trout overtake me. Five river crossings and only one bloody bridge. Should’ve brought a canoe and a priest.
“Morale at an all-time low… and THEN the skies suddenly cleared, the valley cracked open like a tin of peaches, and we stumbled into camp with trench foot.
“Dinner was gourmet – rehydrated slop in a pouch while VB — or very own Patagonia Princess — dined on first-class full board because she paid POUNDS 900 not to carry a bag.”
Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font paid tribute to the “tireless” search and rescue teams, who worked amid “intense” snowfall and winds reaching 118mph.
“To the families, friends, and loved ones of the five individuals of Mexican, German, and British nationalities who tragically lost their lives in the incident that occurred in Torres del Paine, I extend my deepest condolences,” he said in a post on X.
“Know that you have the full support and collaboration of Chilean authorities and institutions during these difficult times.”
The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office has been contacted for comment.