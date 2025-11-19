Victoria Bond, 40, was among the victims, according to reports. Picture: Instagram

By Henry Moore

A British woman found dead following a snowstorm in Chilean Patagonia has reportedly been identified as 40-year-old Victoria Bond.

The Cornwall-based PR worker was found dead alongside four other people, the MailOnline reports. The bodies were discovered on Tuesday in the tourist hotspot of Torres del Paine National Park, in southern Chile. The victims include one Brit, two Germans and two Mexican citizens, according to Jose Antonio Ruiz, the presidential delegate of the Magallanes of southern Chile. Read more: Three dead and 15 injured in Brit holiday hotspot as seas sweep away tourists

“We appreciate the effort of all civilian, military, public, and private institutions that participated in this operation,” the regional presidential delegation said in a Facebook post. The search for the victims has ended, with authorities now focusing on repatriating the bodies and liaising with foreign consulates, officials said. It is understood that a further four people have been found alive.