Lucy Harrison, 23, was shot from “medium range” at her father's detached house in Prosper, Texas, on January 10.

Lucy Harrison, from Warrington, was shot dead by her dad, Kris Harrison, in Texas. Picture: Facebook

By Jacob Paul

A 23-year-old woman who was shot by her father while she was staying at his home in the US had argued with him about Donald Trump earlier that day, an inquest has heard.

Lucy Harrison, 23, from Warrington, Cheshire, travelled to the US with her boyfriend Sam Littler when she was shot from “medium range” at the detached house in the suburb of Prosper on January 10. She suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the chest after being "shot by another person." Giving evidence at Cheshire Coroner's Court on Tuesday, her boyfriend Sam Littler said he had travelled with her to the US, where her father had moved when she was a child, for the holiday. He said Ms Harrison would often become upset with her father, who the inquest heard had previously been to rehab for alcohol addiction, when he spoke about his ownership of a gun. On the morning of January 10, when the couple were due to return home to the UK, there was a "big" argument between Ms Harrison and her father about Donald Trump, who was to be inaugurated as president, Mr Littler said. He said: "Kris and Lucy ended up having quite a big argument which led to Lucy running upstairs and being upset." He said Ms Harrison had asked her father: "How would you feel if I was the girl in that situation and I'd been sexually assaulted?" Mr Harrison had replied that he had two other daughters who lived with him so it would not upset him that much, Mr Littler said. He told the coroner's court that later that day, about half an hour before they were to leave to go to the airport, Ms Harrison had been in the kitchen, when her father took her by the hand and led her into his ground floor bedroom. About 15 seconds later he heard a loud bang and then heard Mr Harrison screaming for his wife, Heather, he said. Mr Littler said: "I remember running into the room and Lucy was lying on the floor near the entrance to the bathroom and Kris was just screaming, just sort of nonsense." Read more: Toddler, two, died after falling into river while walking with his aunts, inquest told Read more: Police officer who killed pensioner after running red light was on way to baby emergency, court hears

Lucy had no drugs or alcohol in her system when she died. Picture: Facebook

Lucy Harrison was fatally shot by her father in a bedroom at the property. Picture: Family