A British woman has died following a stabbing at a luxury hotel in Portugal - with another British national arrested on suspicion of murder.

Emergency services, including firefighters, were called to reports of a stabbing at 6.45pm at the Alfagar Alto Da Colina, a four-star hotel in Albufeira, on Tuesday night.

A woman, 34, was found with multiple stab wounds and pronounced dead at the scene.

She had reportedly been staying at the hotel with her partner and child, according to local reports.

One local outlet claimed the attack happened in front of her child.

The suspect, a 34-year-old man, has been arrested following the stabbing. He is thought to be the victim's partner, but this has not been confirmed by the authorities.

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