British woman stabbed to death at luxury Portugal hotel 'in front of child' - as man arrested on suspicion of murder
The 34-year-old mum was found with multiple stab wounds at the Alfagar Alto Da Colina, a four-star hotel in Albufeira, southern Portugal.
A British woman has died following a stabbing at a luxury hotel in Portugal - with another British national arrested on suspicion of murder.
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Emergency services, including firefighters, were called to reports of a stabbing at 6.45pm at the Alfagar Alto Da Colina, a four-star hotel in Albufeira, on Tuesday night.
A woman, 34, was found with multiple stab wounds and pronounced dead at the scene.
She had reportedly been staying at the hotel with her partner and child, according to local reports.
One local outlet claimed the attack happened in front of her child.
The suspect, a 34-year-old man, has been arrested following the stabbing. He is thought to be the victim's partner, but this has not been confirmed by the authorities.
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The circumstances that led up to the incident are currently unclear.
Portugal’s national police force and its criminal investigation team are now leading a probe into the attack.
Police were pictured wearing protective white gear at the scene and inside the Alfagar Alto Da Colina resort, which overlooks the Algarve coast.
Images from the scene also show blood on one of the windows in the corridor of the hotel.
A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) confirmed the victim was a 34-year-old British national and said it is supporting her family.
A spokesperson said: "We are supporting the family of a British woman who has died in Portugal and are in contact with the local authorities."
Her child has also reportedly been taken into temporary care by local authorities, according to The Mirror.
Joao Gaspar, head of Portugal's National Republican Guard (GNR) said a 34-year-old man was taken into police custody following a "hotel homicide".
The suspect remained in custody as of this morning and will appear before a judge today or tomorrow at a closed-court hearing.
He is expected to be remanded in custody following the hearing.