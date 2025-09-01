A British woman has been stabbed to death in the Cambodian capital Phnom Penh, local police said.

A 33-year-old woman, also believed to be a foreign national, was arrested in connection with the stabbing on Saturday afternoon.

He said the victim was found dead with stab wounds near a popular garden in the capital’s Chamkarmon district on Friday.

Chuon Narin, deputy commissioner general and commissioner of Phnom Penh Police, reportedly told local media the victim was identified as 34-year-old Jessica Cariad Hopkins.

The victim was reportedly found lying in a pool of her own blood in the park.

The suspect was found in a salon 1.5miles away from the scene of the murder at 4.30pm local time on Saturday.

Footage of her being arrested by police at the salon has emerged.

Jessica was originally from Harpenden in Hertfordshire, but is understood to have been satying at a rented property in the Chroy Changvar area of Phnom Penh at the time of her death.

Police said the motive for the murder was believed to be a love triangle - the details of which are not yet clear.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office told BBC News: “We are supporting the family of a British woman who has died in Cambodia and are in contact with the local authorities.”



