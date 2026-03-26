Having a baby should be a moment that is full of joy.

Yet for too many women, it has been marred by tragedy.

In Shrewsbury and Telford, my local hospital trust, catastrophic errors led to the death of more than 200 babies and nine mothers. I cannot begin to tell you the agony that those families have faced.

Shockingly, Shrewsbury was not an isolated failure. Donna Ockenden, who investigated the scandal, found similar failings to those in other maternity reviews conducted across the country. We’ve seen hundreds of recommendations over the years, but women, doctors and midwives feel trapped in a system that changes little.

The hard truth is that, from collapsing buildings to rising injuries and deaths, we have accepted the unacceptable for British women.

Simply waiting for the findings of yet another review isn’t good enough.

That's why today, Liberal Democrats are launching our campaign to make Britain the safest country in the world to have a baby.

We will guarantee that no woman goes through labour alone, through 1-1 midwifery and hundreds of additional consultant midwives, so that complex births can be better managed. We’d ensure no ward is ever without a consultant obstetrician so that in moments where seconds count, strong clinical expertise is always on hand.

Previous research has found that 73 per cent of maternity units do not have a consultant present at night, despite most births taking place outside working hours, and that many negligence claims are linked to failings in care at these times. The Liberal Democrat plans would ensure it is no more dangerous to give birth at night or at a weekend than at any other time through this guarantee.

And by fixing the more than half of units in need of renovation, we’d ensure no woman gives birth amidst leaking ceilings and crumbling walls.

Our non-negotiable mission, overseen by a dedicated maternity commissioner, is for every unit in the country to meet good or outstanding levels of safety - currently less than half do.

It is a bold and transformational plan. British women and families deserve nothing less.

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Helen Morgan is the Liberal Democrat Health & Social Care Spokesperson and MP for North Shropshire.

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