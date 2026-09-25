Two British women and eight dogs die in horror four-vehicle crash at Romania-Serbia border
The victims, aged 61 and 41, were in a minibus when it fatally collided with two trucks and a van.
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Two British women who travelled to Romania to rescue street dogs have died in a horror four-vehicle crash by the Serbian border.
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The victims, aged 61 and 41, were in a minibus when it fatally collided with two trucks and a van.
Their vehicle was also carrying 10 dogs, eight of which also reportedly died upon impact.
The crash took place on the DN 6 road in Caraș-Severin, by Romania’s border with Serbia.
The two Brits were reportedly in Romania on a mission to take stray dogs off the street for UK-based animal rescue organisation Homeward Bound.
Paramedics pronounced them dead at the scene of the crash.
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One of them has been named in reports as Rachael Harvey-Purkiss, from Essex.
Police are investigating the crash following reports their minibus veered onto the wrong side of the road before hitting a van.
A local police spokesperson said: “From the first checks carried out on site, the accident involved two truck- trains and a minibus.
“Unfortunately, following the impact, two women in the minibus died.”
Harrowing images of the aftermath show the stark damage caused upon impact with first responders working through the wreckage.
The drivers of other vehicles involved were reportedly treated at the scene but were not taken to hospital.
Homeward Bound described the victims as "two beautiful rare diamonds in a tribute on Facebook.
It wrote: "Their hearts were full of nothing but love and care for animals," the post added.
"Today we are grieving in a way I can't explain to you... please give us some time to try to process this awful tragedy."
The Foreign Office said its staff "stand ready to support British nationals abroad 24/7", although it has not been approached for assistance.