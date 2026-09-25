Two British women who travelled to Romania to rescue street dogs have died in a horror four-vehicle crash by the Serbian border.

The victims, aged 61 and 41, were in a minibus when it fatally collided with two trucks and a van.

Their vehicle was also carrying 10 dogs, eight of which also reportedly died upon impact.

The crash took place on the DN 6 road in Caraș-Severin, by Romania’s border with Serbia.

The two Brits were reportedly in Romania on a mission to take stray dogs off the street for UK-based animal rescue organisation Homeward Bound.

Paramedics pronounced them dead at the scene of the crash.

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