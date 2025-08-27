One of two British women believed to have been run over by a taxi driver in Ibiza is conscious but “can’t remember a thing,” her friend has said.

Loved ones of Lauren Holmes, 27, and Ebony Cordingley, 26, have flown out to be by their bedsides as they recover from their horrific injuries.

The two young mothers were hit by a car driven by a 24-year-old Spanish man in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday night, Ms Holmes’s mother and boyfriend, and Ms Cordingley’s mother and friend flew to Ibiza to be by their sides.

Ms Holmes’s mother, Bernice Ramsden, 47, told the PA news agency the two friends, from Bradford, West Yorkshire, had been enjoying a four-night break together when the accident happened on what was supposed to be their last night.

She said: “It was just supposed to be a little break.

“I found out what had happened when her friend phoned me and just said: ‘Don’t worry, there’s been an accident, she’s been run over.

“She said ‘don’t panic’ but I was panicking like hell, I was phoning people trying to find out what was going on.”

Read more: Heathrow flight carrying 267 passengers stranded in Russia following emergency landing

Read more: 'We are absolutely broken': Father named as third victim in tragic Isle of Wight helicopter crash