Britney Spears has reportedly been arrested and charged with a DUI in California.

In the documents, Spears’ occupation is listed as “celebrity.”

The singer was released after the incident and is due in court on May 4, documents seen by the outlet show.

The 44-year-old pop icon was arrested by the California Highway Patrol just 9:30pm on Wednesday, TMZ reports.

They also reveal her car was Roy’s Towing in Thousand Oaks and she was released at around 6am.

It comes after the singer’s Instagram account mysteriously vanished following a string of concerning posts.

The 44-year-old regularly posted clips of herself dancing at her home in the United States, but the account has since disappeared.

Last November, her platform had the handle '@britneyspears' with the screen name 'XILA MARIA RIVER RED,' but it now directs users to an error page instead.

The removal of the account came after the star published several concerning posts following the release of a memoir by Kevin Federline, Spears' ex-husband and the father of her two sons.

'You Thought You Knew' included allegations that Spears did cocaine while breastfeeding son Jayden and that she cheated on him with a female dancer.

Spears took exception to the claims and used Instagram as her main channel of communication to the public.

In response she posted to instagram and X: "The constant gaslighting from ex-husband is extremely hurtful and exhausting.

"I have always pleaded and screamed to have a life with my boys. Sadly, they have always witnessed the lack of respect shown by own father for me."