Britney Spears ‘used British accent and offered officers lasagne’ during DUI arrest
Britney Spears put on a British accent and asked police to join her at her house for a lasagne when she was pulled over for driving erratically, according to a police report.
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Britney, 44, was charged with driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol when she was arrested near her California home.
According to an arrest report obtained by the New York Times, she was speaking ‘nonsensically’ and appeared to have ‘drastic mood swings’.
She was found with a bottle of Adderall. She told police she had taken 200mg of anti-epilepsy drug Lamictal.
She told officers she takes the medication for epilepsy and has the Adderall to stay ‘elevated’.
She went on to offer police a meal at her home during the arrest. She told officers “you can come to my house. I’ll make you food or lasagne or whatever you want.”
“I have a pool,” she added.
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She told police she had only had one drink - a mimosa - six hours earlier.
According to the report when asked to rate her sobriety on a scale of zero to ten, she said she was a zero.
“I could probably drink four bottles of win and take care of you. I’m an angel,” she said.
Spears pleaded guilty to a reduced charge, informally known as a “wet reckless”, and was sentenced to 12 months of summary probation and one day in jail, credited as time served. She was fined $571 and will attend a three-month driving under the influence programme.
After reaching megastardom in the 1990s and 2000s Britney has struggled with mental health issues.
She was placed under a court-ordered conservatorship in 2008 which gave her father control over her finances. It was terminated in 2021.