Britney Spears put on a British accent and asked police to join her at her house for a lasagne when she was pulled over for driving erratically, according to a police report.

Britney, 44, was charged with driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol when she was arrested near her California home.

According to an arrest report obtained by the New York Times, she was speaking ‘nonsensically’ and appeared to have ‘drastic mood swings’.

She was found with a bottle of Adderall. She told police she had taken 200mg of anti-epilepsy drug Lamictal.

She told officers she takes the medication for epilepsy and has the Adderall to stay ‘elevated’.

She went on to offer police a meal at her home during the arrest. She told officers “you can come to my house. I’ll make you food or lasagne or whatever you want.”

“I have a pool,” she added.

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