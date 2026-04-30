Britney Spears charged with driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol
Britney Spears has been formally charged with driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol following her arrest back in March.
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The former popstar was pulled over for driving her black BMW fast and erratically in California, authorities previously said.
The 44-year-old was arrested and taken to a Ventura County jail after taking a series of field sobriety tests during which she seemed to be impaired.
She was released on bail the next day.
The 'Circus' singer is currently in a voluntary rehab facility which she checked into shortly after her arrest.
Spears’ arraignment is set for Monday but due to the fact it is a misdemeanor charge, she will not be required to appear in court, prosecutors said.
Back in 2008, the teen pop phenomenon was placed under a court-ordered conservatorship, run primarily by her father and his lawyers.
This order controlled her personal and financial decisions for well over a decade before it was dissolved in 2021.
'Difficult time'
In a statement issued to NBC, a representative for Spears described the incident as "completely inexcusable".
"Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law and hopefully this can be the first step in long-overdue change that needs to occur in Britney's life," they added.
"Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time."