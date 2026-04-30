Britney Spears has been formally charged with driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol following her arrest back in March.

The former popstar was pulled over for driving her black BMW fast and erratically in California, authorities previously said.

The 44-year-old was arrested and taken to a Ventura County jail after taking a series of field sobriety tests during which she seemed to be impaired.

She was released on bail the next day.

The 'Circus' singer is currently in a voluntary rehab facility which she checked into shortly after her arrest.

Spears’ arraignment is set for Monday but due to the fact it is a misdemeanor charge, she will not be required to appear in court, prosecutors said.