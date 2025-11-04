The US singer's account vanished after the weekend

Britney Spears' Instagram account has mysteriously vanished following a string of concerning posts.

The 43-year-old regularly posted clips of herself dancing at her home in the United States, but the account has since disappeared. On Saturday, her platform had the handle '@britneyspears' with the screen name 'XILA MARIA RIVER RED,' but it now now directs users to an error page instead. The removal of the account comes after the star published several concerning posts following the release of a memoir by Kevin Federline, Spears' ex-husband and the father of her two sons.

'You Thought You Knew' included allegations that Spears did cocaine while breastfeeding son Jayden and that she cheated on him with a female dancer. Spears took exception to the claims and used Instagram as her main channel of communication to the public. In response she posted to instagram and X: "The constant gaslighting from ex-husband is extremely hurtful and exhausting. "I have always pleaded and screamed to have a life with my boys. Sadly, they have always witnessed the lack of respect shown by own father for me." One Instagram post last month appeared to show bruises on her arm and bandages on her hands and wrisit but Spears explained that the injuries were sustained from a fall "down the stairs" at a friend's house. Days later she revealed that she believes she suffered brain damage while under a 13-year conservatorship. Spears released her own memoir, The Woman in Me, in 2023 which is currently being developed into a film.