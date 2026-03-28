Britney Spears breaks silence after DUI arrest and thanks fans for support
Britney Spears has spoken publicly for the first time since her arrest on suspicion of drink-driving in California
The singer has returned to social media three weeks after her arrest in California on suspicion of driving under the influence.
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The 44-year-old was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at around 21:30 on 5 March in the Westlake Village area, near her home.
After deleting her Instagram account, Spears has now returned to social media with a short message to fans.
She wrote: “Thank you guys for all your support… spending time with family and friends is such a blessing !!! Stay kind !!!”
The singer was also seen in posts at home with her son Jayden, 19.
Reports say she has recently been spending time with both Jayden and her other son, Sean Preston, 20, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline.
According to the Daily Mail, Spears has been sober since the arrest and has been attending AA meetings in the Los Angeles area.
A source told the paper: “Britney has been very open and honest in her AA meetings, she has said she loves pouring her heart out as she knows that is the best way to heal and feel better.
“The only thing she has indulged in is fancy coffee drinks. She is being super careful because she wants to be there for her kids.”
The source added: “She is very happy that they are close again, it is healing her heart, she loves her sons.”
Spears is due in court over the DUI matter on May 4.
Speaking to Page Six, a source said: “She was incredibly emotional, it's been a very hard couple of months. She felt ashamed and embarrassed and is very sorry.”
Following the arrest, her manager told the Mirror: “This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable.”
They added: “Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law.”