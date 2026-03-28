Britney Spears has spoken publicly for the first time since her arrest on suspicion of drink-driving in California

Spears has now returned to social media with a short message. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

The singer has returned to social media three weeks after her arrest in California on suspicion of driving under the influence.

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The 44-year-old was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at around 21:30 on 5 March in the Westlake Village area, near her home. After deleting her Instagram account, Spears has now returned to social media with a short message to fans. She wrote: “Thank you guys for all your support… spending time with family and friends is such a blessing !!! Stay kind !!!” The singer was also seen in posts at home with her son Jayden, 19.

Britney Spears at The 2016 Billboard Music Awards. Picture: Alamy

Reports say she has recently been spending time with both Jayden and her other son, Sean Preston, 20, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline. According to the Daily Mail, Spears has been sober since the arrest and has been attending AA meetings in the Los Angeles area. A source told the paper: “Britney has been very open and honest in her AA meetings, she has said she loves pouring her heart out as she knows that is the best way to heal and feel better. “The only thing she has indulged in is fancy coffee drinks. She is being super careful because she wants to be there for her kids.”

Britney Spears at a basketball game with sons, (L-R) Sean Federline, Jayden James Federline and boyfriend, Sam Asghari in 2017. Picture: Alamy