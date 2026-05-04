Britney Spears has settled her case of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol by pleading guilty to a lesser charge of reckless driving.

Spears' lawyers entered the guilty plea on her behalf during a hearing in Ventura County Superior Court, near Los Angeles.

The pop star was originally charged with a single count of driving while under the influence of drugs and alcohol after California police arrested her in March.

Officers tracked down her vehicle in response to a report of a motorist driving erratically at high speed. She was arrested when officers noticed Spears was exhibiting signs of impairment, California Highway Patrol said at the time.

Read more: Britney Spears checks into rehab following DUI arrest

Read more: Britney Spears charged with driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol