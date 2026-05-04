Britney Spears pleads guilty to reckless driving
Spears has already begun a rehabilitation program.
Britney Spears has settled her case of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol by pleading guilty to a lesser charge of reckless driving.
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Spears' lawyers entered the guilty plea on her behalf during a hearing in Ventura County Superior Court, near Los Angeles.
The pop star was originally charged with a single count of driving while under the influence of drugs and alcohol after California police arrested her in March.
Officers tracked down her vehicle in response to a report of a motorist driving erratically at high speed. She was arrested when officers noticed Spears was exhibiting signs of impairment, California Highway Patrol said at the time.
Read more: Britney Spears checks into rehab following DUI arrest
Read more: Britney Spears charged with driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol
A legal filing said the recording artist drove under the influence of a combination of alcohol and at least one drug, which was unspecified.
The singer was offered the chance to plead guilty to a lesser charge of reckless driving involving alcohol and drugs. This is a common resolution in the US for someone who has no prior drink driving history, did not crash and is willing to undergo treatment.
Spears will now likely face 12 months on unsupervised probation, as well as a 30-hour rehabilitation program. It is unlikely any restrictions will be placed upon her driving.
In April Spears voluntarily checked into a rehabilitation facility after the DUI arrest. It is reported that Spears completed her in-person treatment last week and returned home to finish her course remotely.
The Grammy-award winning singer rose to fame in 1999 with her debut album "...Baby One More Time" and its title track. She was placed under a conservatorship that controlled many of her personal and financial decisions for 13 years 2021, when a judge released her from the arrangement.