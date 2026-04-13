Britney Spears checks into rehab following DUI arrest
44-year-old Spears was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at around 21:30 on March 5 in the Westlake Village area, near her home
Britney Spears has voluntarily checked into rehab for substance abuse issues after she was arrested for drink driving.
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44-year-old Spears was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at around 21:30 on March 5 in the Westlake Village area, close to the star's home.
Authorities said that she had been "driving under the influence of a combination of drugs and alcohol" when arrested in March.
She returned to social media at the end of March with a short message to fans thanking them for their support.
She wrote: "Thank you guys for all your support… spending time with family and friends is such a blessing !!! Stay kind !!!"
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A source told TMZ that the pop star has realised she has "hit rock bottom" and sought help amid pressure from loved ones.
"This was her own choice," a source told Page Six.
"This isn't about one substance in particular, it has a dual purpose... this is about Britney putting her mental health first and taking some time for herself to focus on the things that are important to her."
Sources have told various US publications that Spears has allegedly struggled with substance issues for a number of years.
Celebrity Intelligence was told by insiders that her DUI "served as a wake-up call" and she "acknowledges that her behavior has not been healthy and genuinely wants to seek help."
Attending rehab will help when her case is brought before a judge on May 4.
"She knows strategically this will look good in front of the judge - that she's taking it seriously," a source told TMZ.