44-year-old Spears was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at around 21:30 on March 5 in the Westlake Village area, near her home

Britney Spears attends Sony Pictures' "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood" Los Angeles Premiere on July 22, 2019. Picture: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

By Rebecca Henrys

Britney Spears has voluntarily checked into rehab for substance abuse issues after she was arrested for drink driving.

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Honoree Britney Spears attends the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 12, 2018 in Beverly Hills. Picture: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images