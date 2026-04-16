Prosecutors allege London-born Grant attended Al-Shabaab commando training camps, becoming a platoon leader and taking part in a number of battles in Somalia

Islamist fighters loyal to Somalia's Al-Qaida inspired al-Shebab group perform military drills at a village in Lower Shabelle region, some 25 kilometres outside Mogadishu on February 17, 2011. Picture: ABDURASHID ABDULLE/AFP via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

A British man has appeared in court accused of being a platoon leader for an Islamist terror group based in Somalia and fighting in their battles.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Jermaine Grant, 43, is charged with directing the activities of Al-Shabaab. Prosecutors allege London-born Grant attended Al-Shabaab commando training camps, becoming a platoon leader and taking part in a number of battles in Somalia. He appeared by videolink from HMP Frankland at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday. Grant, wearing a grey jumper, spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth and has not yet entered pleas to the charges. Carl Kelvin, prosecuting, said the charges related to “his time being trained in commando techniques and taking part in the battles carried out by Al-Shabaab in Somalia” and becoming a “platoon leader”. Read more: Hundreds of furious protesters demanding description of gang-rape suspects clash with police on streets of Epsom Read more: We need to tackle ‘junk information’ online, says Streeting - as he agrees to meet mother whose son took his own life in online challenge

Signage for Westminster Magistrates' Court. Picture: Alamy

His case was adjourned on a previous occasion while the court waited for the Attorney General’s permission to prosecute, which it now has. District Judge Hina Rai said Grant’s case was “too serious” to be dealt with by a magistrates’ court. Grant, who is remanded in custody, will appear at the Old Bailey on May 1. He was charged last week with directing the activities of Al-Shabaab between December 31 2007 and January 1 2010. He is charged over the same dates with two counts of possessing an AK47 assault rifle during the battle of Karan and the Battle of Mogadishu Stadium during the Somali Civil War.

A photograph taken on August 9, 2011, shows the view through the old clock face of Mogadishu Stadium, which was once the headquarters of al-Shabaab. Picture: Alamy