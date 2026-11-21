Briton swims in Strait of Hormuz as explosions 'rocked the sea' to highlight environmental cost of war
UN patron of the oceans, Lewis Pugh, described the war-torn area as 'one of the most beautiful places I have ever visited'
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A British endurance swimmer has spent three days swimming through the Strait of Hormuz to “bring attention to the devastating environmental cost of war”.
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Lewis Pugh, 56, covered approximately 15km (9.3 miles) in the war-torn shipping route which he described as “one of the most beautiful places I have ever visited”.
The UN patron of the oceans is believed to be the first person to attempt a long-distance swim in the Strait since the outbreak of war between the US, Israel and Iran.
The Strait has been largely shut to traffic since the war began in February, as Iran controls the waterway and has effectively blockaded oil shipments through it with air strikes, drones, and sea mines.
Mr Pugh said on his website: “War causes immense human suffering. Lives are lost, families are torn apart, and homes are destroyed. But there is another casualty that receives far too little attention: nature itself.”
Read more: Two tankers erupt in fireball after colliding with sea mines in Strait of Hormuz
Read more: Shocking footage shows gas tanker engulfed in flames after being 'hit by projectile' while sailing through the Strait of Hormuz
Mr Pugh set off on his swim at Oman’s Musandam Peninsula, situated at the southern tip of the strait, and completed his journey after rounding the Cape of Hormuz.
Although he was able to safely reach his destination, he told his website readers: “Just 30 minutes after I began swimming, an oil tanker was struck a few kilometres away.
“The explosions rocked the sea around me. During the following days, I witnessed further attacks on commercial shipping and saw vessels engulfed in flames.”
Although the waterway has been in the headlines for its connection to the war, Pugh wanted to highlight the nature living in and among the waves.
“There are towering mountains and spectacular fjords, coral reefs and mangrove forests. Dolphins, sea turtles and dugongs live in these waters. It is one of the great natural wonders of the world," said Pugh.
“Yet this extraordinary place is now caught in the middle of a war.”
The Plymouth-born swimmer added: “My message is simple: Stop the fighting. Open the Strait. Clean up the pollution.”
The closure of the Strait of Hormuz has created mass economic pain as well as environmental, as it has led to a diesel shortage being felt across the global economy.
Earlier this month, Ed Miliband stressed the need to get past the “no war, no peace” stalemate in the Iran conflict, which he warned was causing “deep economic pain”.
The Foreign Secretary called for an “all-out diplomatic effort” to end the war and properly reopen the strategic strait, which he argued was essential.