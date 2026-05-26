A Briton who was taken to hospital in the Netherlands with hantavirus has returned to the UK, health officials said. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

A Briton who was taken to hospital in the Netherlands with hantavirus has returned to the UK, health officials said.

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The person was medically evacuated from the Netherlands to England and is now following strict infection prevention and control measures, the Health Security Agency (HSA) said. The HSA said it was the same person who was confirmed as a hantavirus case by the World Health Organisation on May 7. An outbreak on the cruise ship MV Hondius has led to at least 11 reported cases among passengers, including three deaths. British crew member Martin Anstee, 56, was among those evacuated from the ship. Read More: Hantavirus-stricken cruise ship arrives at Netherlands port as final destination for 25 crew still onboard Read More: Canadian tourist on rat-virus cruise tests positive for Hantavirus

Passengers from the cruise ship were taken to Arrowe Park Hospital on the Wirral for checks and an initial isolation period earlier this month. Picture: Getty

The expedition guide and former police officer was flown to receive specialist medical care in the Netherlands after being airlifted off the vessel. Dr Meera Chand, deputy director at UKHSA, said: “We have worked closely with FCDO and the Dutch authorities to ensure the safe return of a British national who was previously confirmed to have hantavirus and has been receiving care in the Netherlands. “It’s important to stress that this is an existing case and the wider risk to the general public remains very low. “As people continue with their isolation period, UKHSA will continue to work with our partners locally, nationally and internationally to ensure everyone has the necessary support in place.”