Brits will be asked to make sacrifices and play their part in defending the country as political leaders prepare to confront the public about the threat of war, the head of the Army has warned.

General Sir Roly Walker said politicians would “very soon” begin a “frank conversation” about the dangers facing Britain and what people must be prepared to do to protect it.

In a blunt address to around 700 soldiers at Catterick Garrison in North Yorkshire, the Chief of the General Staff warned that the country would need its troops and that public support would be essential if they were called upon to fight.

“You didn’t know this, but our nation is going to need you,” he told them.

“There was a time that our nation didn’t want to think of a time when it would need its soldiers to fight in a war.”

His remarks, captured on camera by the British Forces Broadcasting Service, set out a role for the public that extends beyond supporting the Armed Forces from a distance.

Sir Roly said Brits would themselves be asked to help defend the country and accept sacrifices to put defence and security first.

“Indeed, very soon, the political leaders of this country will start to have a frank conversation with the citizens of this country about just what is going on and where the risk lies,” he said.

“They are going to try and explain to our citizens that our citizens have got to consent to sacrifices to prioritise defence and security.

“And then they are going to ask those citizens, for whom we are not necessarily at the front of their mind, that they too need to play a part in the defence and security of this country.”

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